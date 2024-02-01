Okanagan mayors urge province to challenge public drug use injunction

Photo: The Canadian Press

Okanagan mayors have joined forces to call on the provincial government to do what it can to overturn the injunction blocking the ban on illicit drug use in public spaces.

The open letter to Premier David Eby, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and Attorney General Niki Sharma asks the province to "to seek all legal opportunities" to challenge the BC Supreme Court decision on Bill 34.

Bill 34, the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, was passed by the legislature in November 2023 and allowed fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs in certain public places.

It was suspended by the court following a lawsuit brought forward by addiction harm reduction nurses. The province has already announced an appeal.

"We understand the drive from various public interest groups for compassion and efforts to remove stigma

for those who use illicit substances. In the absence of the provincial health system providing sufficient

treatment centres and harm reduction sites that are readily and easily accessible for those who seek

support for substance addiction, the scales are being tipped in the opposite direction," the letter states.

"Our residents and businesses are experiencing continued escalating safety concerns and costs while frustrations continue to mount with the social discord on the streets of our cities.

"Families in our communities have a right to enjoy our parks, fields and beaches without having their young children witnessing open drug use of meth, cocaine and heroin, or worrying about exposure to detrimental impacts of toxic substances and drug paraphernalia."

The letter adds business owners, employees and customers have a right to come and go without encountering open drug use with the same for those using, or waiting for public transit.

"These public spaces are intended for the enjoyment of all that we as municipalities have built and maintain using our resident's tax dollars."

The letter further states the case for open drug use is made for life preservation and argue it is "unfair and unreasonable" to put that responsibility on the general public to provide an immediate response.

"For a resident, a young family, a senior citizen, a teenager going to work or taking the bus to witness an overdose is traumatizing. It is unfair and unsettling to place that responsibility on the shoulders of our citizens.

"In closing, decriminalization, will not on its own address the opioid crisis in our communities. There is an

urgent need for unprecedented and expedient changes to the health care systems, and we continue to

urge the province to create more treatment, support and complex care spaces across our region and province urgently to truly address the opioid crisis and preserve health, safety and social order in communities."

The letter was signed by the mayors of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Vernon.

Last month, the District of Sicamous wrote to the province showing its support for a new law prohibiting the public consumption of illegal drugs.