'A month of extremes': January weather averages out after cold, warm spells

It was a January like never before.

Weather was both very cold and very warm throughout the Thompson-Okanagan last month, and according to Environment Canada, the best word to describe the weather would be extreme.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said both extreme low records and extreme high temperature records were broken last month, with a "major whiplash" between the weather systems.



"A real extreme in terms of those two sides," she said.

For example, Penticton hit a daily low record on Jan. 12 and 13 when temperatures dropped to a -22.9 C and -27.6 C, respectively.

Just two weeks later, Penticton hit a daily maximum heat record of 12.8 C on Jan. 29, which would be a 40.4 C swing over that span.

“When we look at the total for the month, the temperature statistics are showing that everything is near normal except for Kelowna which is showing colder than normal... So it's definitely not extreme cold, but when you look at the actual day to day temperatures, it tells a very different story," said Charbonneau.

Kelowna was -1.8 C below normal, the only city in B.C. to record an abnormal average temperature.

While temperatures were both up and down, Environment Canada tells Castanet precipitation numbers were above normal across the Thompson-Okanagan.

"Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, all seeing above normal precipitation this month as well as Kamloops. So kind of a wet month in terms of that. ... it can be in the form of snow as well. And so we did see a fair amount of snowfall with some of those storms that came through," said Charbonneau.

Kelowna was 134% wetter than normal, Vernon was 147% of normal, Penticton 158% of normal and Kamloops 206%.

"I think everybody was pretty happy to see some of that snow, especially over the mountains. Unfortunately, that might not be there anymore after or there's been a lot of melting with those warm conditions that we've had over the last little while. So again, a month of extremes.”

As the month of February begins to move along, Environment Canada expects a return to normal seasonal temperatures throughout the Thompson Okanagan, with day time highs around five degrees.