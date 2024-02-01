Kelowna courier business says employee was threatened near Rail Trail

Photo: Contributed

Employees of a Kelowna North End business are feeling unsafe after an incident this week.

Jamie Schmidt, an employee with ACE Courier Services on Crowley Avenue, adjacent to the Rail Trail homeless encampment, says one of their couriers was threatened by a group.

A courier returned to the depot at 9 p.m. "and was threatened by a man who was with a group of people," Schmidt said.

The threatening man was holding a small torch in his hand and told the female courier to turn her vehicle lights off because they were shining in the vehicle while the occupants were trying to sleep.

"I'm leaving the swearing out of it," Schmidt says but the employee said the incident made her feel threatened and unsafe and she reported the incident to her supervisor who in turn alerted RCMP.

"An officer followed up with Jamie Schmidt and attempted to follow up with his employee by phone," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier when asked for comment.

"This incident was phoned in nearly a full day later, the officer did not conduct patrols as a result."

Schmidt says he's concerned about the safety of his employees, "we were told by city officials this area was regularly monitored, so now we are once again adding to the incidents report."