Tactical police make arrest at Rutland strip mall

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP and officers with the South East District Emergency Response Team confirm they made an arrest outside of a business in the 300-block of Hwy 33 Thursday morning.

Police have refuted eyewitness accounts that suggested the incident was a bank robbery.

"This incident did not directly involve the nearby financial institution nor any of the surrounding businesses," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police swarmed the parking lot of Rutland's Plaza 33 just before 10 a.m. RCMP says the investigation is sensitive in nature, and it remains ongoing.

"With that, no further details regarding what our officers are investigating will be provided at this time. It is important to know there is no concern for public safety," says Cpl. Gauthier.

UPDATE: 11:52 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the the tactical Emergency Response Team (ERT) swarmed the Plaza 33 strip mall on Highway 33 in Kelowna's Rutland area Thursday morning after reports of an attempted robbery.

Tactical officers had their guns out, spread across the plaza just after 10 a.m.

One TD bank customer was in line when the attempted robbery took place.

"I was in the lineup there in the bank and the guy in front of me... he withdrew the money from the bank and then he came out and went in the lobby and police caught him," Pritpal, who did not want his last name published, told Castanet.

"I'm standing inside and everybody was under the table hiding... all bank staff," he added.

Police had one man detained in the back of an RCMP cruiser in the parking lot, but at this point, it's unknown if the individual has been formally arrested.

"We just drove by my bank and then we just saw so many cop cars and guns and everything," said Kelowna resident Avrea Harder.

Castanet has requested more details from the RCMP.

The TD bank remains closed at this time.

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside the TD Bank in Rutland's Plaza 33 mall.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

While RCMP officers remain on scene at the TD Bank at Rutland's Plaza 33, the Emergency Response Team has now left the scene.

A man remains detained in the back of a police cruiser in the parking lot of the strip mall.

When contacted by Castanet, an employee at the bank declined to provide any information about what led to the police response. The bank appears to be closed at this time.

– with files from Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Thursday morning's police incident appears to be focused on the TD Bank in Rutland's Plaza 33 mall.

A bystander tells Castanet police swarmed the area and focused their attention on a man inside the bank. The bystander said a man and a woman were subsequently arrested.

Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team remain on scene, although the incident does not appear to still be active.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

Police have swarmed the parking lot of the Plaza 33 strip mall on Highway 33 in Kelowna's Rutland area Thursday morning.

While it's not clear what has prompted the police response, it appears members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team are on scene near the Save-On-Foods.

A Castanet reporter is headed to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.