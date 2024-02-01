Large police presence at TD Bank in Rutland's Plaza 33

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside the TD Bank in Rutland's Plaza 33 mall.

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Thursday morning's police incident appears to be focused on the TD Bank in Rutland's Plaza 33 mall.

A bystander tells Castanet police swarmed the area and focused their attention on a man inside the bank. The bystander said a man and a woman were subsequently arrested.

Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team remain on scene, although the incident does not appear to still be active.

Photo: Madison Reeve An ERT officer outside Rutland's Plaza 33 strip mall Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

Police have swarmed the parking lot of the Plaza 33 strip mall on Highway 33 in Kelowna's Rutland area Thursday morning.

While it's not clear what has prompted the police response, it appears members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team are on scene near the Save-On-Foods.

A Castanet reporter is headed to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.