Serious early morning crash closes Rifle Road

Photo: Rob Gibson A police roadblock was set up at the corner of Rifle Road and Silver Place.

UPDATE 8:23 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP confirms that Rifle Road was closed for a serious motor vehicle collision.

The crash happened early this morning. The Kelowna RCMP Criminal Investigation Team is on the scene.

The road is expected to reopen soon.



UPDATE 8:15 a.m.

Police appear to be wrapping up their investigation.

A Castanet reporter at the scene says an RCMP officer who was manning a roadblock at the corner of Rifle Road and Silver Place removed the traffic cones and drove away at approximately 8:10 a.m.

ORIGINAL 8:05 A.M.

A police operation has closed Rifle Road in the Dilworth area.

Witnesses say multiple police vehicles and personnel are on the scene. They also say that signs have been posted heading up Dilworth saying an “emergency response” is ahead and traffic is being diverted.

Rifle Road is reportedly closed between Mt. Baldy Drive and Longhill Road.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.