Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in serious early morning crash on Rifle Road

Photo: Rob Gibson A police roadblock was set up at the corner of Rifle Road and Silver Place.

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

Police are reaching out to the public for help in their investigation of a serious vehicle crash in Kelowna's Dilworth area early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the crash on Rifle Road between Mount Baldy Drive and Silver Place, involving a white Mazda pickup truck and a light grey Hyundai Elantra.

The crash closed Rifle Road for a number of hours, with the road reopening just after 8 a.m.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier asked the public for assistance in their investigation.

"If you have dash cam video or were a witness to this incident and any driving behaviour by either vehicle prior to the collision, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-5487," Cpl. Gauthier said.

UPDATE: 8:23 a.m.

Rifle Road is now open and traffic has returned to normal.

The Kelowna RCMP confirms that Rifle Road was closed for a serious motor vehicle collision.

The crash happened early this morning. The Kelowna RCMP Criminal Investigation Team is on the scene.

The road is expected to reopen soon.

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.

Police appear to be wrapping up their investigation.

A Castanet reporter at the scene says an RCMP officer who was manning a roadblock at the corner of Rifle Road and Silver Place removed the traffic cones and drove away at approximately 8:10 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 8:05 A.M.

A police operation has closed Rifle Road in the Dilworth area.

Witnesses say multiple police vehicles and personnel are on the scene. They also say that signs have been posted heading up Dilworth saying an “emergency response” is ahead and traffic is being diverted.

Rifle Road is reportedly closed between Mt. Baldy Drive and Longhill Road.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.