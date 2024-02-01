Kelowna eyes new initiative to build more below-market housing

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file Subsidized housing project on Cawston operated by NOW Canada

The City of Kelowna is hoping it can leverage city-owned land in order to provide more below-market housing.

It is proposing to test the initiative on three city-owned sites.

Known as the 'Middle Income Housing Partnership,' the initiative would see the city seek partnerships with non-profit and private sector housing providers to secure much needed subsidized housing.

A report for council suggests the demands to partner with BC Housing from communities across the province have far exceeded their capacity, prompting the city to go in this new direction.

"This new approach will allow the city to take a leadership role in accelerating the pace at which new subsidized rental homes are being built in Kelowna," the report states.

According to a report for council, approximately 45 subsidized housing units are built in Kelowna each year, about 10 per cent of the estimated need of between 450 and 640 subsidized units per year.

"The new approach," the report continues, "leverages city land and incentives along with low-cost financing through senior government agencies to offer new homes at below-market rates."

Under the initiative, private or non-profit developers would enter into a 99-year lease for city-owned land and work with senior government agencies to secure financing.

They would build and operate the housing for the term of the lease with an "agreed upon" portion of units at below-market rates.

The city would assume ownership of the land and building at the end of the lease.

"While individual projects will vary considerably, analysis suggests that the model could support prices at a minimum of 20 per cent below market for a minimum of 20 per cent of the units.

"Where possible efforts will be made to increase the level of affordability."

Staff conclude the the shortage of subsidized housing in the city will require new ideas and new partnerships.

While it is not the "silver bullet solution," staff believe the initiative combined with other efforts can provide a secure base of publicly owned homes that more residents can afford.