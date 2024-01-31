City of Kelowna hires new fire chief

Photo: Instagram New fire chief Dwight Seymour with Mayor Tom Dyas

The City of Kelowna has found a replacement for its outgoing fire chief.

Dwight Seymour, who has been with the Kelowna Fire Department since 2021, will assume the role Feb. 19.

He takes over from Travis Whiting, who accepted a position as fire chief in Whitehorse.

Seymour first joined the department in 2021 as assistant chief before being promoted to deputy chief of operations in 2022.

"Dwight has been deployed to support a number of provincial emergencies over the past few years in leadership positions," says corporate and protective services divisional director Stu Leatherdale.

"I know Dwight's passion for safety and leadership development will position him well for his new role."

Prior to joining the Kelowna Fire Department, Seymour served as deputy chief for the City of Vernon and Okotoks, Alta.