GSL proposes $18M to $22M in upgrades to Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: GSL Group

GSL Group has come to the table with a package of improvements to Prospera Place that could cost between $18 million and $22 million.

The owner and operator of Kelowna's downtown arena delivered the 20-page proposal to the city earlier this week, just days after the city announced it would look for a new operator when the present 30-year deal with GSL expires in 2029 and ownership of the venue reverts to the city.

Despite the pitch, Mayor Tom Dyas told Castanet the city still plans to go ahead with a Request for Proposals in an effort to get what he calls the best deal possible for the taxpayers of Kelowna.

The RFP is expected to go out in a couple of months.

The proposal put forth by GSL includes expanding the south end of the arena to provide more dressing rooms, a mezzanine and possibly as many as 600 new seats, expanding the main entrance, revitalizing and expanding food services, replacing premium bowl seats and improving the lighting around the building.

Other enhancements including a new video replay screen and score clock and new sound system would be added to enhance a potential 2026 Memorial Cup bid.

GSL CEO Graham Lee says costs of the enhancements would be shared between his company and the city at a shared cost of about $2 million a year amortized over 15 years.

During a media availability Wednesday afternoon, Lee reiterated it has always been his company's goal to work with the city on a long-term vision for Prospera Place.

He believes this proposal speaks to that vision in the most cost-effective way that will be a win for the city, the Kelowna Rockets and GSL.

"We know the areas that are most cost-effective to increase the overall user experience," said Lee.

"We put this in based on what we thought was in the best interest of the building and the taxpayers. We are trying to keep it practical...we are trying to keep it so it's not a ridiculous amount of money.

"We started this process in 2017 to start thinking about what improvements we could make to the building knowing at that time we had 12 years left. We have been trying to get there the best we can."

Lee said things such as a new video screen and sound system were going to be done had Kelowna bid for the 2023 Memorial Cup.

"I think this is the basis of a best deal because what we've tried to do is put together a very practical solution that does not become a real burden on the taxpayers," said Lee.

"It will allow the city to allocate funding in other areas that are more important in today's world."

Lee says the package of upgrades could take between seven and nine months to complete.

Should the city decide to go in another direction, Lee says GSL will work co-operatively with the city and the Rockets until the deal expires in 2029.