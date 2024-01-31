Police swarm East Kelowna to arrest possibly-armed man

Photo: Colin Dacre / file photo

A large police presence descended onto Belgo Rd. in Kelowna Wednesday morning after reports that an individual in the area had a weapon.

On Jan. 31 at about 10:30 a.m., several Kelowna RCMP units, including a canine unit, were searching an area of Belgo Rd. for an individual in crisis.

Police say it was reported that the individual may have had a weapon.

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP said residents in the immediate vicinity were advised by police during the search.

Just before noon, Kelowna RCMP safely apprehended the individual.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

Additional details were not released.