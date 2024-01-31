Driver crashes through power pole, knocks out power in Rutland

Photo: Christopher Bocskei An SUV crashed at the corner of McCurdy and Knorr roads Wednesday morning.

Power is out for a handful of homes in Rutland Wednesday after a vehicle took out a power pole on McCurdy Road.

The silver SUV crashed into a power pole at McCurdy and Knorr roads Wednesday morning at about 10:20 a.m., taking down a number of power lines.

One of the first people on scene, Christopher Bocskei, says the vehicle crashed into some garbage cans, the pole, several trees and a fence before coming to a stop.

Bocskei, a former first responder who lives nearby, rushed to help the driver – a man he believed to be in his sixties. He said the man continued to rev the engine until Bocskei shut the vehicle off, and the driver was unable to respond to any of Bocskei's questions.

"He couldn't talk to me at all, he couldn't communicate," Bocskei said. "I think he may have had a medical emergency."

It appears the crash has caused traffic delays on McCurdy.

According to FortisBC, the crash has knocked out power to 63 homes in the area. Fortis estimates the power will be restored by about 3:30 p.m.