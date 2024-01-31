Watchdog finds insufficient evidence to recommend charges against Kelowna RCMP officer

Photo: Dustin Blondin Dustin Blondin claimed his hand was broken when it was squeezed by an RCMP officer during his arrest.

B.C.’s police watchdog has released the full report into an incident in Lake Country, where a man alleged a Kelowna RCMP officer used unreasonable force and broke his arm during an arrest.

The report by the Independent Investigations Office was withheld until this week, when criminal proceedings against the man making the allegations wrapped up.

Back on September 11, 2020, the officer, previously identified by Castanet as Const. Julius Prommer, pulled over Dustin Blondin, 27, for speeding. The IIO says an “altercation developed between SO (Prommer) and AP (Blondin), a second RCMP member attended, and AP was arrested.”

At issue were the circumstances of the arrest. The IIO interviewed Blondin, the second RCMP office, and a tow truck driver who was called to the scene to impound Blondin’s vehicle. Const. Prommer provided a written statement through his legal counsel.

Man recorded officer on his cell phone

In his Interview, Blondin admitted to driving at least 120 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. He said he could tell that Const. Prommer was “not in a good mood that day” and did not believe him when he said his wallet had been stolen (a police file about the stolen wallet was in existence at the time).

Blondin then started recording the interaction on his cell phone. He claims the officer was angered at the camera’s light shining in his eyes, so he turned the light off.

It was during the following minutes, after the second officer arrived, that Blondin was arrested. He claims a coffee maker was “torn from his hands” after he asked for his belongings to be transferred to the police cruiser. The second officer said when he arrived on the scene, Blondin was “screaming and hollering” and “badgering” his colleague. When the Mounties tried to put the man’s belongings back into his car, the witness officer said Blondin “lunged” at him and struggled over a table, aiming a “wild kick” at him.

Tow truck driver witnessed part of the arrest

The officers eventually wrestled the man to the ground and handcuffed him. That was about the time the tow truck driver arrived. He told the IIO he observed Blondin behaving in a manner that he interpreted as “trying to obstruct” two police officers. When he looked again, the man was on the ground being handcuffed, yelling and screaming and saying the officers had broken his arm. Blondin was placed in a police car but was using his smartwatch to text a friend, and that’s when he claims the officer “flipped out” and squeezed his hands so hard a bone snapped.

Blondin was taken into custody and later charged. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to willfully resisting and obstructing a peace officer. Four other charges were stayed by the Crown. He was handed a 12 month probation order.

The IIO said that while Blondin was later found to have a spiral fracture in one of the metacarpals of his left hand which required surgery, the injury was more likely the result of a twisting force than a crushing one.

“Significant is the evidence of CW1 (the tow truck driver), who recalled while AP (Blondin) was on the ground being handcuffed he was shouting that the officers had broken his arm. The evidence as a whole leads to a conclusion that the injury was most likely caused by the struggle to get AP’s arms under control and into restraints. It might have been the indirect result of the efforts of the two officers, but in any event does not appear to have been caused by any unjustified or excessive use of force, in the circumstances,” writes Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, chief civilian director.

Inconsistencies in evidence

Blondin also alleged that Const. Prommer assaulted him in the early stages of their interaction, by pushing a flashlight in his eye. The man said he recorded the assault on his cell phone, but the IIO report says the only video provided shows the officer shining his flashlight at the man from several feet away while telling him to turn off his phone’s video light.

MacDonald writes that inconsistencies in the evidence led the IIO to decide against recommending charges against the officer.

“The bottom line is that [Blondin's] evidence suffers from reliability issues, and contradicts other known evidence. While the evidence from [Prommer] is incomplete, when considering the totality of of the matter there is insufficient evidence to say that the force used was unreasonable.”

Blondin filed a lawsuit against Const. Prommer shortly after the arrest. He updated his civil claim in November, 2022.

