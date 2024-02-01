224242
Kelowna  

Plans brought forward for six-storey apartment at Martin Ave. and Gordon Dr. in Kelowna

New apartments proposed

Owners of property at the edge of the Capri and downtown urban centres are looking to rezone the property for apartment housing.

The developer has formed a four-lot consolidation of property at the corner of Martin Avenue and Gordon Drive with plans to construct a six-storey rental apartment.

In order to accommodate the development the property would need to be rezoned from the duplex to apartment housing zone.

The applicant is also seeking a development permit.

According to planning documents, the six-storey building would feature 33 housing units comprised of 16 one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units.

A rooftop patio and amenity space is also proposed.

A total of 39 parking stalls would be included along with 48 long-term bike storage spaces and six short-term bike storage spaces.

Electric vehicle charging stations are also proposed.

"The proposed development is located in the core area east of the downtown urban centre, a vibrant and developing area with many amenities," the application states.

"Located next to a newer four-storey apartment building, the proposed six-storey building will fit well within the
neighbourhood.

The site is within close proximity to grocery and retail stores, restaurants, schools and parks, and, being located on a transit supportive corridor, has frequent transit nearby to support the rental tenants."

Staff will review the proposal before it goes before city council.

