Plans brought forward for six-storey apartment at Martin Ave. and Gordon Dr. in Kelowna

Photo: Lime Architecture

Owners of property at the edge of the Capri and downtown urban centres are looking to rezone the property for apartment housing.

The developer has formed a four-lot consolidation of property at the corner of Martin Avenue and Gordon Drive with plans to construct a six-storey rental apartment.

In order to accommodate the development the property would need to be rezoned from the duplex to apartment housing zone.

The applicant is also seeking a development permit.

According to planning documents, the six-storey building would feature 33 housing units comprised of 16 one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units.

A rooftop patio and amenity space is also proposed.

A total of 39 parking stalls would be included along with 48 long-term bike storage spaces and six short-term bike storage spaces.

Electric vehicle charging stations are also proposed.

"The proposed development is located in the core area east of the downtown urban centre, a vibrant and developing area with many amenities," the application states.

"Located next to a newer four-storey apartment building, the proposed six-storey building will fit well within the

neighbourhood.

The site is within close proximity to grocery and retail stores, restaurants, schools and parks, and, being located on a transit supportive corridor, has frequent transit nearby to support the rental tenants."

Staff will review the proposal before it goes before city council.