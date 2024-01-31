Okanagan Symphony Orchestra announces three shows next month

Photo: OSO

Music by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini and Kevin Lau that's described by guest conductor Benjamin Klemme as "brimming with light, exuberance and beauty" will be performed by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for three nights next month.

The exquisite repertoire, youthful exuberance and musical partnership will be on full display Feb. 9, 10 and 11 for OSO's Kindred Spirits program.

“We are so excited to be performing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante with the OSO. We hope to see you there,” says performer Erin Macdonald.

Macdonald and fellow artist Martine denBok will join guest conductor Benjamin Klemme and will be the featured performers for all three nights.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra describes denBok as a classically trained and versatile instrumentalist with an electric and busy performance career, while MacDonald is the principal violist with OSO and performs regularly with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and across Canada.

The combined forces of the OSO and Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform Rossini’s iconic William Tell Overture, as well as a lyrical and beautiful piece by Canadian Kevin Lau, “Sea of Blossoms.”

“I so vividly remember the first opportunity I had, as a student, to sit shoulder to shoulder with a professional musician who played my instrument. That side-by-side experience gave me such a deeper understanding of how to breath when I played, how to connect with the musicians around me, how to respond to a conductor, and how beautiful a sound was possible on my instrument,” said Klemme.

“It inspired my practice, it inspired my concert going, and I can’t wait to share similar experiences with the OSO and OSYO musicians.”

Shows are happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday across three different Okanagan cities:

Friday, Feb. 9 at the Kelowna Community Theatre (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb 10 in Penticton at the Cleland Community Theatre (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (7:00 p.m.)

Tickets can be secured through the OSO website.