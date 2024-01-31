Kelowna International Airport flights being impacted by heavy fog

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.

Flights are beginning to depart Kelowna International Airport after fog caused delays on both arriving and departing flights Wednesday morning.

WestJet flight 3366 to Phoenix managed to get off the ground at 10:30 a.m., after all other Wednesday morning flights were delayed. Airport flight operations are expected to return to normal but travellers are still advised to check online to ensure incoming and outgoing flights have not been impacted by fog.

ORIGINAL 10:31 a.m.

The weather is causing some delays Wednesday morning at Kelowna International Airport.

Several flights have been impacted by thick fog that has settled around the Kelowna area. So far, two outgoing flights have been cancelled and five others have been delayed and seven arriving flights have also been either diverted or delayed.

Environment Canada is reporting fog in the region but as of 10:30 a.m. there are no alerts, warnings or advisories.

Travellers are advised to check the YLW arrival/departures on the website before heading to the airport.