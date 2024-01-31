Kelowna International Airport flights back running smoothly after heavy fog

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

Kelowna International Airport is now operating smoothly again after experiencing delays on Wednesday morning due to heavy fog.

Flights were halted or delayed in and out of YLW from 7 a.m. until just after 11 a.m.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Flights in and out of Kelowna were grounded for much of the morning on Wednesday due to thick fog.

Airport Director Sam Samaddar says visibility was well below a mile until just before 11 a.m.

Some flights were cancelled, delayed, and diverted to another airport.

Pilots need to at least see a mile off ahead of them before they can land and depart.

"The opportunity to actually land aircraft...you just can't do it; they aren't allowed to by regulations. With weather, of course, there are pockets where you might get better visibility."

"We are using our automatic weather observation stations that take visibility readings, which then go to the air traffic control tower and the flight deck," Samaddar said.

YLW says safety is the number one priority.

"People will probably say you should have better instrumentation and those kinds of things at your airport...we have the best system that you can get, and you just can't go beyond those safety margins," Samaddar added.

Foggy mornings may persist over the next few weeks.

Travellers should check in with their airline to confirm a flight schedule.

You can also head to ylw.kelowna.ca for more information.

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.

Flights are beginning to depart Kelowna International Airport after fog caused delays on both arriving and departing flights Wednesday morning.

WestJet flight 3366 to Phoenix managed to get off the ground at 10:30 a.m., after all other Wednesday morning flights were delayed. Airport flight operations are expected to return to normal but travellers are still advised to check online to ensure incoming and outgoing flights have not been impacted by fog.

ORIGINAL 10:31 a.m.

The weather is causing some delays Wednesday morning at Kelowna International Airport.

Several flights have been impacted by thick fog that has settled around the Kelowna area. So far, two outgoing flights have been cancelled and five others have been delayed and seven arriving flights have also been either diverted or delayed.

Environment Canada is reporting fog in the region but as of 10:30 a.m. there are no alerts, warnings or advisories.

Travellers are advised to check the YLW arrival/departures on the website before heading to the airport.