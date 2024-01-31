Rent in Central Okanagan climbs 10% in year as vacancy rate remains stubbornly low

Photo: Colin Dacre

The rental vacancy rate in the Central Okanagan is virtually unchanged from a year ago.

Figures released Wednesday morning from the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation shows that, despite the number of new rentals units being approved, the rental vacancy rate needle ticked up just slightly to 1.3 per cent.

The vacancy rate in 2022 was 1.2 per cent.

Figures are for the entire Kelowna Census Metropolitan region from Peachland through to Lake Country.

The vacancy rate has been trending up since the the market tightened dramatically in 2021 and the rate tumbled to 0.6 per cent.

The high water mark the past decade was 2019 when the vacancy rate climbed to 2.7 per cent.

While the apartment rate saw a slight uptick, CMHC indicates the availability of rental condos is virtually non-existent. The rate fell from 0.6 per cent in 2022 to just 0.3 per cent last year.

At the same time, rental prices have also taken a jump.

According to the report, the average rent on a two-bedroom apartment is $1,805 a month, an increase of more than 10 per cent over 2022 numbers.

The rent for two-bedroom condos was not available.

The turnover rate was slightly more than 19 per cent.

The vacancy rate is on par with the provincial rate of 1.2 per cent but below the national rate of 1.5 per cent.

Rental prices are also about $60 a month below the provincial average for a two-bedroom apartment but $400 a month higher than the national average.

The average rent in Metro Kelowna is the fourth highest in the country behind only Vancouver ($2,181), Toronto ($1,961) and Victoria ($1,839).

Vacancy rates and average rent stats do not take into account secondary suites, carriage homes or full house rentals.