Comedy for a Cause to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Kelowna

Comedy is happening at Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill for three nights of laughs this weekend, including Friday night, when all proceeds will go towards helping out Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kelowna matches young people facing adversity with trained adult mentors, helping develop youth into healthy people who are better able to deal with life’s adversities.

Dave Copp, Comedy for a Cause organizer, has been in the local standup scene for about 15 years.

“Every week we have sort of a pattern here where we do a fundraiser on Fridays and we donate 100 per cent of ticket sales to a local cause, which is a lot of fun. And then on Friday evening — the late show — we also have some locals co-headlining,” he said.

Being in the scene as long as he has, Copp knows a comedian when he sees one. He says it takes a certain someone to be able to get up on stage in front of a bunch of strangers and make them laugh, but that it's the best feeling in the world when it happens.

“I think comics are kind of unique but we all have that experience of being pushed to do something outside of our comfort zone all the time," he said.

"If you’ve ever done something where you’re not sure it’s going to work, that’s what comedy is like... We’re constantly getting up there, constantly making stuff up, constantly taking a risk."

As comedy continues to grow in Kelowna, more and more acts are starting to visit the city, but local acts are flourishing.

People looking for a laugh at Dakoda’s Sports Bar this weekend can head to the Comedy Kelowna website to lock down their tickets.

Comedy for a Cause is happening Friday night, with other shows happening both Thursday and Saturday.

“The Kelowna comedy scene is really strong, especially considering we only have 200,000 people in the greater Kelowna area, so considering that’s the amount of people we have, we have a lot of great comics," Copp said.

For those interested in giving their comic side a shot on stage, open-mic night happens Thursday.