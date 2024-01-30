Man drives stolen SUV through garage door of Kelowna dealership

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police search for suspect involved in vehicle theft

Police are on the lookout for a man who broke into the Kelowna Nissan dealership and stole a vehicle.

The theft happened overnight at the dealership along Highway 97 north on Monday.

Police say the suspect broke into the business by breaking the window of a garage door.

After entering the business, the man stole a 2014 white Nissan Pathfinder. The suspect then drove through the garage door with the stolen vehicle and fled through the parking lot onto Highway 97.

"Police are asking the public to submit any dash camera or video security footage from the 2700 block of Highway 97 north between 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on that morning," said RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters.

If you have any information about the incident and have not yet spoken to the police, call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and cite the file number 2024-4930.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.