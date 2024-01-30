Work to repair damaged motor on Black Forest chairlift now underway

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Work to repair the damaged Black Forest chair lift motor at Big White Resort is now underway after the bearing arrived Tuesday afternoon from Toronto.

"We have the part. Next stop the workshop," states a social media post.

The lift motor seized Saturday afternoon, forcing the lift to be shut down. Skiers stuck on the lift to be evacuated via a diesel back up motor.

Once the lift motor was inspected it was determined that major components, including a bearing, need to be replaced. The parts were ordered immediately and they arrived from Ontario via a courier Tuesday afternoon.

The original estimate to repair and install the motor was between 12 and 24 hours, "provided we don't run into any complications or find any other damage to the electrical engine. They’ll get it fixed. They were pretty excited to get going," said resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.