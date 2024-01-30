Kelowna's Anne McClymont elementary will reopen ahead of schedule

Photo: Photo by Feliphe Schiarolli on Unsplash

School will be back in session at Anne McClymont elementary ahead of schedule.

The Central Okanagan School District announced today the main building of the school will reopen to students Thursday, Feb. 1

It was originally believed the building would remain closed until Friday.

The school was closed Jan. 14 when a water main broke necessitating emergency repairs.

It was originally believed the repairs would take two weeks, however the timeline was extended when crews discovered the break was under the building's foundation and would require further excavation for repair.

"We are grateful for the hard work of everyone who made the repairs. While there will be ongoing work this year, the school is now safe for everyone to attend," officials said in a news release.

Students were accommodated in nearby schools during the closure.