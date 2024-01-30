Kelowna RCMP looking for woman last seen boarding flight to Calgary

Kelowna RCMP - Missing person Renee Leboe

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Renee Leboe, 47, was last seen on Jan. 19 in Kelowna when she boarded a flight to Calgary.

She hasn't been heard from since.

Police say her family is quite concerned for her safety.

Leboe is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four, weighing 135 pounds with long-blonde hair and a tattoo on her foot.

If you locate Leboe or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-4093.