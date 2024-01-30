TSN reports two former Kelowna Rockets asked to surrender to police

Photo: The Canadian Press Cal Foote (left) and Dillon Dube

UPDATE 3 p.m.

The lawyer for Dillon Dube has confirmed his client has been charged with sexual assault.

The statement was released by attorneys Louis P Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson.

"We are counsel for Dillon Dube. The London Police Service have charged Mr. Dube with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence. He will defend the allegations in court. We ask that you respect the privacy of Mr. Dube and that of his family. There will be no further comment at this time," the statement read.

Earlier today, attorneys for Michael McLeod also issued a statement confirming their client has been charged with sexual assault as well and claims his innocence.

ORIGINAL 2 p.m.

A report from TSN confirms four members of Canada's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior championship team are being asked to surrender to police in London, Ont.

The report published Tuesday cites two sources familiar with the situation.

It says four players, including former Kelowna Rockets Dillon Dube and Cal Foote are expected to be charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident in London in June of 2018.

Michael McLeod, who most recently played with the New Jersey Devils and Carter Hart who played with the Philadelphia Flyers are also expected to be charged.

Former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton turned himself into police over the weekend.

All five players who recently took a leave of absence from their respective professional teams are accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel following a Hockey Canada event.

The woman, identified as E.M. stated during civil action she had consensual sex with one man. She alleges he invited others to his room without her consent.

An initial investigation by London police was closed in early 2019 without any charges being laid however the case was reopened three years later during the fallout of reports Hockey Canada settled a $3.55 million lawsuit brought forward by the woman.

London police have scheduled a news conference for next Monday.