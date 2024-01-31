Lake Country's main post office will relocate next month

Photo: Google Street View

The main post office in Lake Country is getting a change of address.

After decades in its present Berry Road location, officials with Canada Post say the facility no longer meets its "operational needs."

"The new location is more suitable for our retail requirements," Canada Post said in an email to Castanet confirming the move.

The main post office will relocate to 140-302 Beaver Lake Road effective Feb. 19.

"Through Canada Post's regular process in these instances we work with our customers and community representatives regarding their post office and postal services.

"We had a month-long community consultation process. We provided handouts to our customers at the counter to advise them of the potential relocation and seek their feedback."

Officials says the move will not result in a reduction of service and all existing products and services will be available in the new location.

The retail counter will continue to operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.