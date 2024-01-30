More temperature records set across the Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Over the last few days the Thompson-Okanagan has experienced unseasonably warm weather, and many residents are loving it.

"I'm getting a little warm, so I could probably go to a t-shirt," a Kelowna resident said.

"Oh, it's really lovely. It's nice to have a break in the temperature," another resident added.

Despite reaching 8 C on Tuesday, Stuart Parks ice rink remained open.

A city member says the ice condition has been decent, thanks to the lack of sunshine.

On Monday, Kelowna reached a high of 8°C, and although it wasn't a record-setting temperature, other cities across the region reached new highs.

Kamloops set a new record on Monday of 11.8°C, beating the old record of 11.0 set in 1988.

Merritt set a new record of 12.7°C. The old record of 12.0 was set in 1989.

Osoyoos reached a high of 12.4°C, beating the old record of 11.7°C set in 1974.

Penticton reached 12.8°C on Monday, smashing its old record of 11.1°C set in 1974.

Summerland hit a new record high of 12.0°C, beating the old record set in 1953 by 1.1 degrees.

The warm air mass over B.C. will persist until the weekend.

"Things are still staying quite warm; today, tomorrow, and even into late this week. Early weekend, we start to see that cool off, and things sort of dry out as well. Temperatures are going to be returning closer to seasonable," said meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.