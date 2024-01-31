Kelowna sports psychologist supports UFC champion

Photo: Frazer Atkinson

A Kelowna sports psychology consultant was on the sidelines as UFC champion Raquel Pennington captured the bantamweight title at UFC 297 in Toronto last week.

Frazer Atkinson started Kaizen Mental Performance after obtaining his PhD in sport psychology and has spent the last four years building his business in the Okanagan

He works with athletes across several different sports to help maximize their mental performance in sport.

"It's an online sports psychology service that supports a range of athletes from high school, amateur and professional athletes to improve the mental side of sporting performance. I help with variables such as confidence, anxiety, motivation, grit and determination," explained Atkinson.

Before connecting with Atkinson, Pennington held a professional UFC fight record of 10-9, had lost three of her last four fights and was struggling mentally to compete to the best of her ability.

“Her record was very up and down," Atkinson said.

"Now it’s been consistent. For me it just highlights the importance of the mental side of performance and putting your trust and faith into an expert."

Before turning a corner and becoming the physical fighter she is today, Atkinson tells Castanet there's a whole different fight happening in the mind of Pennington and other athletes; a mental fight.

“There’s a lot of anxiety that comes about because it’s not playing chess or checkers. It’s fighting," he said.

"For anybody to get locked in a cage it’s a very daunting experience, so it’s trying to simplify it and not over exaggerate the scenario. Keep it on the nuances of the sport and making sure she feels confident and established."

Atkinson says prepping for a fight is one thing, but dealing with everything that comes with fight weekend is something else entirely.

With all eyes on the fighters, the weekend comes with extra demands that can be mentally exhausting, including the stress of weight-cutting, taking interviews, press conferences and dealing with the overall hustle and bustle of the event.

In Toronto, Pennington reached her goal of becoming UFC champion by defeating Mayra Bueno Silva in a 25-minute slugfest that ended by unanimous decision.

It was a physical battle for Pennington, but it was her mental strength that helped her take the championship fight to its absolute limit, staying calm and composed until the final bell.

“I went bananas when she won. I was very excited and happy when she won... It’s been a long journey, it’s been an emotional journey. I want to enjoy the moment, embrace it and see what we can do. We did it, there’s room for improvement, but it was a very fun and rewarding experience," said Atkinson.