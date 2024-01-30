Kelowna aerospace firm seals international deal with German manufacturer

Photo: KF Aerospace

Kelowna's KF Aerospace continues to expand its operations after signing an exclusive dealership arrangement with German aerospace manufacturer Grob Aircraft SE for the North American market.

The agreement gives KF Aerospace exclusive rights to market sell and lease Grob products and pilot training services throughout Canada and the United States.

The Grob 120 is widely used for military pilot training programs around the world, including by the Royal Canadian Air Force at the Contracted Flying Training and Support Program (CFTS) in Manitoba. KF Aerospace has managed the CFTS Program with its Allied Wings partners since 2005.

Tracy Medve, president and CEO of KF Aerospace, believes there is great synergy between the two aerospace firms.

“This partnership with Grob is a great fit for us. We have developed a solid relationship with Grob over the last 18 years and we are strong believers in the products that Grob delivers. Our extensive experience with the Grob 120A uniquely positions us to support and expand the presence of these exceptional products and services in Canada and the U.S.,” says Medve.