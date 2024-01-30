55-room expansion of Kelowna hotel complete

Photo: Contributed

Expansion of the Four Points by Sheraton across from Kelowna International Airport is complete.

Hotel operator Argus Properties announced Tuesday the opening of 55 new rooms at the hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton opened in 2014. It was the first hotel to open across from the airport and the first built and operated by Argus Properties in Kelowna.

Argus now owns and operates four hotel and resort properties in the city with more than 470 rooms.

The Four Points expansion includes premium king and deluxe king suites along with increased meeting space and enhanced food and beverage facilities.

"Four Points by Sheraton is the leading hotel in our market segment throughout the Interior of British Columbia. From it's first day the hotel has exceeded all expectations in what is one of Canada's most competitive hospitality markets," said director of hospitality Rudolf Heider.

"Argus Hospitality sets high standards throughout our hotel properties which is exemplified by our three award-winning restaurants, Lakeside at the Hotel Eldorado, Maestro's at Manteo Resort and Gulfstream at Four Points by Sheraton."