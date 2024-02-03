A chance to improve your writing with others in Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Kelowna's Inspired Word Cafe is offering a space to develop your writing.

In addition to running an open mic series offering a space for writers to share their writing, poetry, music and other work, Inspired Word Cafe members also run writing workshops for people to share their work in-person and receive direct feedback.

They're organizing a number of workshops across Kelowna over the next three months, including dates in February, March and April at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art or on Saturday afternoons at different branches of the Okanagan Regional Library (Rutland and Mission).

“Attendees are asked to bring 10 printed copies of a piece of writing, not to exceed two pages, to be reviewed by an inclusive and positive group of fellow writers,” said Inspired Word Cafe collective member Ryan Ennis.

“Our collective members are practicing writers, poets, and artists, and we know that receiving feedback and advice on what you are working on is so important to the writing process. These workshops are meant to help people to develop work, as well as deepen their relationships with writers in the community."

Any genre of writing is welcome at the workshops, including poetry, rap, fiction, speech, song lyrics, etc.

People who come do not need to be experienced in editing or writing.

“Each writer will have the chance to share their work, hear a robust discussion of how the work is succeeding or needs more development, and share their own impressions of others’ work.”

The collective is a group of practicing artists, either amateur or professional, who believe in the value of literary and performing arts.

Workshops run twice a month, including Feb. 8 and 24, March 7 and 23, and April 4 and 20, in the evenings and afternoons. Visit to the IWC website for location details. Each workshop has 9-10 spots available.