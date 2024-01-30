Kelowna warming buses roamed to more locations to get vulnerable out of the cold

Photo: City of Kelowna Three warming buses were deployed for nine nights earlier this month to the Rail Trail, Rutland and Kelowna General Hospital.

The City of Kelowna says its warming buses were out in more locations during the extreme cold that hit earlier this month.

The three buses were in operation for nine nights. They were first deployed at 8 p.m. on January 10 and came off the road at 8 a.m. on January 19. The buses were also deployed during daylight hours on January 13 and 14, when the temperatures remained well below freezing.

The city expanded the program to three buses this winter, after launching the program with one vehicle last winter.

Two stationary buses, with a combined maximum capacity of 76 seats, were in operation as the designated encampment along the Rail Trail.

New this year are roaming buses. One vehicle, with a maximum capacity of 20 seats, was deployed to the Uptown Rutland/Highway 33 area to offer a place where those living on the streets could stay warm. Another roaming bus was stationed to the downtown area, with a stop at Kelowna General Hospital, to support the emergency room. It had a maximum capacity of 20 seats.

The buses were at 100 per cent capacity during the coldest nights of the nine that they were deployed. Overall usage was between 50 and 75 per cent.

The warming buses are part of the City of Kelowna’s extreme weather response protocol. It states that the protocol is, “Activated when the temperature and/or wind chill are at or below -10C, there is a significant accumulation of snow, precipitation makes it difficult to keep dry, and there is a severe wind warning.”