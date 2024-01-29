Large development proposed for KLO and St. Amand roads in Kelowna

Photo: Steve Peng Architect View from KLO/St. Amand intersection

A large development is being proposed for an area of KLO Road next to Immaculata Regional high school.

The plans now before Kelowna's planning department suggest an apartment and townhome project on four single family lots fronting KLO and St. Amand roads.

According to the proposal put forth by Acacia Garden Properties Development Corp., the development would consist of one four-storey apartment building and five three-storey townhouse buildings.

It would include 30 units within the five townhouses and 44 units in the apartment building.

"It's strategic position within the core area neighbourhood and transit supportive corridor aligns with the city's vision for moderate to higher density residential development," the application states.

"Adjacent to Immaculata Regional high school, the project leverages the city's growth potential catering to the increasing demand for residential units."

It's also situated down the block from the sprawling Mission Flats apartment development.

Underground parking is envisioned for apartment residents with attached garages provided for townhouse dwellers.

The parking design also includes infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations.

Various staff departments will review the application before it's presented to city council.