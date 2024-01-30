New Kelowna storefront offers space to local artists

Madison Reeve

Over 55 local artists and artisans across the Okanagan are able to experience their very own storefront, without actually owning their own store.

The Studio on Water, located in the arts and cultural district at 1302 Water Street, allows creative minds to rent space to sell their products.

Founders Cherie Rousson and Josh Perreault are the masterminds behind the new business, which opened in November.

"Josh and I wanted to collaborate and bring together like-minded people that are creative, working hard, and we wanted to gather them... artists, writers, authors, artisans, and just bring a space where everyone would feel comfortable and homely," Rousson said.

The studio also offers in-house classes including creative writing, landscape painting, dancing, and more.

All pieces on display are available to purchase.

If you've got art you would like on display at Studio on Water, click here for more information.