UBC Okanagan slows construction on downtown tower site after damage to neighbouring building

Photo: Contributed

UBC Okanagan is "evaluating" a portion of its downtown tower construction site in light of damage to some neighbouring buildings.

Several buildings have suffered some structural damage resulting from the large excavation at the site of the 43-storey campus being built on Doyle Avenue.

Damage has resulted in the closure of the Legion Hall on Bertram Street and Okanagan coLab at the corner of St. Paul and Doyle.

Some damage has also been discovered at Hadgraft Wilson Place, operated by Pathways, next to the construction site.

City risk manager Lance Kayfish says the university has been working closely with the city, consultants and neighbouring properties to investigate the reports and determine the "best path forward."

"Although some settlement can be expected around large excavations and building construction projects, the movement seen in this case is more than expected," said Kayfish.

"That is why the construction team is taking time to evaluate the east elevation below the Pathways building and refocus its construction efforts elsewhere on the site.

"This is allowing the engineering teams to closely survey and study the site and adapt to alternative ways of completing the work."

Kayfish says preventing further offsite property and infrastructure impacts are the primary objectives. He says all measures are being taken to prevent further damage including changes to construction methodology, site planning and resequencing of work while engineers review issues that have arisen.

Multiple city departments and consultants are monitoring buildings and infrastructure around the building site.

Kayfish says the city is also monitoring underground utilities.

He adds an independent geotechnical review of the area has confirmed no new settlement has occurred over the past two weeks and that the Hadgraft Wilson Place building is safe to be occupied.

The university is also documenting what it has learned from the excavation process and will share that information with the development community, particularly those building in the downtown area.