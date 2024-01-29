Kelowna's SRI Homes being investigated by WorkSafeBC over mould concerns

Photo: Wayne Moore

A Lake Country home builder specializing in factory-built homes is under investigation by WorkSafeBC for potential workplace safety violations.

WorkSafeBC inspected SRI Homes on Jim Bailey Road on Dec. 6, 2023, after receiving reports of potential mould concerns and exposure for its employees and management, according to WorkSafeBC documents.

Multiple SRI Homes employees say they have been dealing with "serious" mould issues but declined to have their names used in a news story for fear of reprisals.

WorkSafeBC began the inspections after receiving a tip that some of the lumber coming out of the factory was affected by mould. The Dec. 6 inspection confirmed those reports, but also showed the mould was naturally occurring lumber mould.

SRI Homes general manager Darren Bassett tells Castanet the issue is in the process of being dealt with and is a relatively simple fix.

"The wood can be treated using concrobium and PPE like rubber gloves and right now the moisture content in the wood leaving the shop is 7 per cent," says Bassett.

According to BC Housing, the preferred moisture content for lumber is below 19 per cent.

Following the initial inspection, SRI Homes indicated they would begin treating any affected wood with the chemical and ensuring employees have the required gloves and respiratory protection.

SRI Homes safety officer Kyle Mitchell says they have outlined a "tool box talk" on the use of the mould control spray and the potential effects on workers and precautions to protect worker health and safety. The company is also bringing in a third party to deliver written documentation and training to employees.

SRI Homes was voluntarily shut down from Dec. 26 to Jan. 22, so any potential exposure for staff and management has been limited.

"We have taken the necessary steps and as soon as our third party provider has completed the written portion of the safety protocols we will present those to our employees and management," Bassett said.

Bassett says once SRI Homes completes that step, they will have WorkSafeBC sign off on their safety protocols and the work they have done. No penalties have been issued at this time.

This is not the first time SRI Homes has been in the news recently, the company was ordered to pay compensation to some employees earlier this month after they were deemed to have violated the collective agreement. That grievance centred on wages offered by SRI Homes under the Temporary Foreign Workers Program and resulted in the union being awarded $30,000.