Seniors flock to Kelowna Curling Club to learn a new sport

Cindy White

A free curling program for seniors is growing in popularity at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Missionwood Retirement Resort sponsors the clinics that started with just one sheet of ice and now take up half the rink every Monday morning. Almost 30 seniors have signed up.

“I got involved because after COVID we needed something to do and a group of friends decided to try curling,” said Gundie Volk, who has been curling for the past three years.

Beryl Amaron is also a recent convert. “I retired four years ago and I just live around the corner and I come past here all the time. It was kind of a bucket list thing, because I had never curled before, but I always wanted to.”

A key to the program’s success is the volunteer coaches who share their expertise while helping grow the membership numbers at the club.

“There was a single person doing this when I was out there throwing rocks, when he had 20 pupils at a time. So I volunteered to help him and he finally said yes,” explained coach Bill Stewart, who helps the newcomers to the sport find their curling legs.

“They’re eager to learn,” says coach Deanna Simmons. “I love to promote the community, the camaraderie of all the curlers.

“So I encourage them to learn and move on, join the ladies leagues, join the evening leagues. Just so they can continue to learn and just get better at the sport.”

Regency Retirement Resorts also has a free bowling program and is working with UBC Okanagan to offer virtual reality experiences for seniors to help keep them active and healthy.

“One of the big pieces I think is the social interaction. Especially those people that move to a new community, or even if they have been established in the community, finding those opportunities to get out and meet other like minded, active people is pretty challenging. So by having something like this its perfect,” said Blaine Melnyk, director of leasing and marketing at Regency Retirement Resorts.

The Kelowna Senior Sweepers ‘learn to...or just do’ Curling Program runs all winter on Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club. Space is limited. You can contact the Kelowna Curling Club (250) 762-3112 or call Martina at Missionwood Retirement Resort at 250-960-9308 for more information about resort living and Regency Resorts free senior recreational initiatives.