Thick fog delayed Kelowna airport flights Monday morning

Photo: Airport webcam Kelowna airport webcam at 12 p.m. Monday.

Several flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport were delayed Monday morning due to thick fog blanketing the city.

The chief executive officer of the airport, Sam Sammadar, says flight schedules returned to normal before 11 a.m.

"This morning, we saw some impacts on arriving and departing flights due to reduced visibility at YLW. When visibility drops below a quarter mile, no flights are able to depart or arrive, and we enter a reduced visibility operation, which is what happened this morning."

"We are now back to regular operations at YLW. We thank passengers for their patience during these weather impacts," he said.

For the latest on flights visit ylw.kelowna.ca.