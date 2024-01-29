With parts on the way, Big White chairlift could reopen this week

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Good news for Big White skiers.

The Black Forest high speed chairlift could be back up and running sooner than originally thought. The lift motor seized Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of skiers and the lift to be shut down.

The lift engine was inspected on Saturday and it was determined that major components need to be replaced including the bearing.

Parts are now on their way to Big White from Ontario via a courier.

"It'll take approximately 20 hours to get the part to Kelowna and into our hands. Once the part is on the mountain at the Black Forest chairlift, installation should take between 12 and 24 hours provided we don't run into any complications or find any other damage to the electrical engine," said resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

Ballingall expects to provide further updates by Tuesday. The Black Forest Day Lodge remains open and the car park and all services will be available.

"You can park in the car park, access your locker, use the facilities and ski down to the bottom of the gondola and up into the village. You will be able to ski back to the car park from the top of the Bullet chairlift," said Ballingall.