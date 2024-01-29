Police no longer searching for missing 'vulnerable' couple

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are no longer looking for a vulnerable couple who were reported missing on January 21, 2024.

"The media attention generated by this story helped in successfully locating these individuals. The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the public and local media in their assistance," says an email from Kelowna RCMP.

The Kelowna couple had been missing since January 11th, 2024.

They were described as 'vulnerable' because they are believed to be without housing, but RCMP now say they have been found safe.