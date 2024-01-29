Kelowna pilot identified as fatality in heli-skiing crash; death toll now at 4

Photo: Contributed AGUSTA A119 KOALA HELICOPTER

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

The Kelowna helicopter company involved in a fatal heli-skiing crash last week near Terrace says one of their pilots died in the crash.

Skyline Helicopters says Mark McGowan died in the accident on Jan. 22.

“We are devastated by the loss,” says Gareth Shanks, general manager of Skyline Helicopters, in a statement.

“Mark was a phenomenal pilot and a much-loved part of the Skyline Helicopters team. His skills, friendship and good cheer will be greatly missed by our community.”

McGowan’s LinkedIn account shows he had worked in the aviation sector in Kelowna for decades. A representative of the company confirmed that he resided in Kelowna.

Earlier in the day, Skyline Helicopters’ heli-skiing partner Northern Escape Heli-Skiing announced guide Lewis Ainsworth, a New Zealand citizen, had passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash — bringing the death toll to four.

Two Italian tourists also died in the crash. Heiner Junior Oberrauch and Andreas Widmann, both from prominent Italian business families, were identified as victims. Italian media initially erroneously reported that there were three Italian fatalities.

The three other passengers who were rescued after the crash remain in stable condition.

“Our dedicated staff at Northern Escape and the pilots at Skyline Helicopters, who tirelessly work with us each season, are integral members of the close-knit Northern Escape and British Columbian heli-ski community,” said John Forrest, president and general Manager of Northern Escape Heli-Skiing.

“Expressing the profound grief we are experiencing is impossible. We hope you will respect the privacy of those impacted at this extremely difficult time.”

Forrest called McGowan an “outstanding pilot and a mentor to many.”

“I worked with him for over a decade and always enjoyed flying with him. He was a consummate professional. Our industry suffered a massive loss with the passing of these two men. Everyone who worked with them is grieving.”

The exact cause of the incident continues to be unknown.

ORIGINAL 9:35 a.m.

A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.

The New Zealand Mountain Guides Association says In a Facebook post that its president, Lewis Ainsworth, had been on the Northern Escape Heli-Skiing helicopter as a guide.

Ainsworth's mother, Marney Ainsworth, also said in a Facebook posting over the weekend that he would not survive his injuries, and on Monday posted a video tribute to her son.

She said she was "humbled and so very proud" to hear how highly her son was regarded by mountaineering colleagues.

On Monday, RCMP confirmed the fourth death from the crash.

The three other passengers who were rescued remain in stable condition, police said in a news release.

A spokeswoman for Northern Escape said they would issue a statement soon.

Northern Escape president John Forrest said Sunday that the bodies of the three people who died immediately after the crash had been recovered from the crash site.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said members of the Terrace Search and Rescue were able to get back to the site on the weekend.

"Poor weather and visibility conditions severely impacted efforts to safely return to the crash site over several days," Clark said.

He said the Mounties are supporting the ongoing investigations by the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC, the provincial worker safety agency.

The Italian news agency ANSA has previously reported that three Italians died in the Jan. 22 crash.

The Facebook post from the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association says Ainsworth was internationally recognized in the mountaineering community and was 35 at the time of his death.

"He is loved by many and will be dearly missed by all those who have been fortunate enough to know Lewis and have shared in his passion for being in the mountains," it says.

It says he is survived by his partner and their 10-year-old daughter.

The Canadian Press