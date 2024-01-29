Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious house fire on Bernard Avenue

Photo: Madison Reeve

The Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are investigating a suspicious early morning house fire.

Visible flames could be seen near the front entrance of a home at 1826 Bernard Avenue when firefighters arrived on the scene around 4:40 a.m. They received multiple calls about a structure fire.

KFD responded with 3 engine crews, one rescue crew, one command unit and 15 personnel.

The blaze was quickly doused, but there was some damage to the exterior of the house and into the attic.

The fire is deemed suspicious and both the fire department and police are trying to determine the cause.