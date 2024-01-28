Big White hit with ice Sunday impacting chair lifts

Photo: Big White

It was Mother Nature's day up at Big White Ski Resort on Sunday.

Big White Senior Vice-President Michael J. Ballingall says both the Gem Lake Express and Falcon Chair were closed due to ice.

"We have had ice all day long. Today was Mother Nature's day. It's warming up. We will see through the night what the weather does. We don't think we will get a lot of rain. The only thing we worry about is icing overnight," Ballingall said.

Skiers had to be evacuated off the Black Forest high-speed chairlift on Saturday after a bearing seized in the electric motor of the chairlift.

Big White says they are waiting on a part to come from the States to get the lift back up and running.

The ice rink was also closed on Sunday due to warming temperatures.

The resort's grand opening of the Spa at Stonebridge took place on Saturday.

The spa, nestled within the heart of Big White, is poised to offer luxury spa services, combining opulent comfort with the restorative touch of nature.

"The Spa at Stonebridge services have been designed to provide more than a retreat for our guests. Whether you're unwinding from a day on the slopes or seeking a peaceful escape, our array of massages, body, and facial treatments aim to rejuvenate both mind and body," said Nicole Laderoute, Spa at Stonebridge Manager.

