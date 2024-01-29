Environment Canada forecasts unseasonably warm temperatures across Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Get your rain boots out and a light jacket.

Environment Canada is forecasting a warm and wet week ahead across the Thompson Okanagan.

Rain showers are expected every single day.

Monday will see a high of 10°C with a 30% chance of showers. The evening will drop down to 5°C with a 60% chance of showers.

Tuesday will also hit 10°C with a 60% chance of rain showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will see rain all day with a high of 8°C.

Friday will drop down to 4°C with a possibility of rain.

The evening will see a chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of zero.

Saturday... you guessed it, more rain is in the forecast. The day will hover at 3°C with a chance of rain showers or scattered flurries.

A reminder to send us your photos at [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.