Vulnerable Kelowna couple still missing, last seen on January 11th

Photo: RCMP Composite photo showing Katrina Brown (18) and boyfriend Isaac Saari (24).

A Kelowna couple has been missing since January 11th.

Kelowna RCMP shared on January 25th that the couple, described by police as vulnerable, were last seen on January 11th along Banks Road.

Katrina Brown, 18, and her boyfriend Isaac Saari, 24, are believed to be without housing and possibly missing in the downtown Kelowna area.

Brown was last spoken to on Jan. 8, 2024, and Saari was last in contact on Jan. 17. Neither has been heard from since.

"Both individuals are believed to be without housing but have been known to remain in contact with family and associates. This is considered out of character, and there is concern for their well-being. Both Katrina and Isaac were observed together on Jan. 11 in the 1500-block of Banks Road," says RCMP spokesperson Michael Gauthier.

Katrina Brown is described as:

First Nations female

Five-foot-five

106 pounds

Long black hair (possible red streak)

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing dark grey pants, a long black jacket, grey toque, black shirt, and black high-top shoes

Isaac Saari is described as:

Caucasian male

Six feet tall160 pounds

Shoulder-length brown hair

Brown eyes (often wears colored contacts)

Last seen wearing a grey and black jacket, red patterned jeans, black high-top shoes, burgundy toque, and black-rimmed glasses

RCMP is asking anyone who sees either Katrina or Isaac or knows of their whereabouts to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-3953.