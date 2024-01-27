Big White's Black Forest chair lift motor seizes, skiers evacuated

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Skiers had to be evacuated off the Black Forest high speed chairlift Saturday afternoon.

"During normal ski resort operations on Saturday, January 27, a bearing seized in the electric motor of the Black Forest high speed chairlift. This lift has a diesel evacuation motor and under safety protocols, we evacuated the lift," says Big White senior ft vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

The lift engine was inspected and it was determined that major components will need to be replaced including the bearing.

"This lift will not be in operational service for the foreseeable future. We are currently seeking parts, managing delivery and installation to the best of our ability," Ballingall says.

Ballingall says the Black Forest Day Lodge will be open starting Sunday, January 28 and the car park and all services will be open. "You can park in the car park, access your locker, use the facilities and ski down to the bottom of the gondola and up into the village. You will be able to ski back to the car park from the top of the bullet chairlift," says Ballingall.

The lift will be out of service indefinitely "we will give another update on the lift on Monday at 12 p.m.," says Ballingall.