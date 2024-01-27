COEDC announces seven new members of advisory committee, new executive

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission has added a wide range of professionals to its 45-member advisory committee and announced its new executive for 2024.

The committee, which supports and nurtures the business community, has welcomed seven new faces. The new members are Vitalis revenue vice-president Carla Berrie, Northside Industries president Mark Burleigh, Impact Events owner Christina Ferreira, The Valens Company ex-COO Chantel Popoff, TigerCat Industries general manager Robert Selby, Wolf Medical Clinic physician Mike Wolf and Unrooz Solutions owner Sepideh Rezania.

Janice Larson will serve as committee chairperson this year, with Sharon Hughes-Geekie as vice-chairperson. Other executive committee members are James Calissi, Paula Quinn and Angela Nagy.

“As the 2024 chair for the COEDC advisory committee, I am pleased to welcome our new members to the committee and our shared mission to advance vibrant economic development in our region,” Larson said in a press release. “With the collective expertise of our committee members and our talented COEDC staff, the COEDC brings good energy to our role driving economic development in the Central Okanagan region, and I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.”

The advisory committee provides insight to the COEDC and consists of industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff and community organization members from various industries. The committee meets monthly to share information and work together towards sustainable economic growth.