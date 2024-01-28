Hotel Zed's Nooner campaign offering special Valentine's Day rate for one or all

Photo: Hotel Zed

Hotel Zed offered the first Valentine’s Day Nooner package 10 years ago.

The campaign is still going strong—and evolving—today.

The clever marketing idea offers Hotel Zed rooms for $69 on Valentine’s Day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Over the years several twists were added, including the Baby Maker promotion in 2020 and the addition of the Shaggin’ Wagon at its Tofino location last year.

Accent Inns CEO Mandy Farmer has always promoted sex positivity through the Nooner, and this year’s promotion is no different. Hotel Zed in Kelowna, Victoria and Tofino is conducting the Come As You Are Nooner campaign, which is all about self love.

“People have fantastic sex in hotel rooms, and that includes sex with yourself,” Farmer said in a press release. “With the self-love Nooner, we’re giving you permission to put yourself at the top of your ‘to-do list’ this Valentine’s.

“Taking an extended lunch break to focus on your own pleasure? Now, that’s a wonderful way to give your mind and body a boost.”

Hotel Zed will provide each Nooner guest with virtual reality Meta Quest 3 headsets and ethically sourced content. As always, the hotel invites “rebels of all genders, in any type of relationship, to focus on self-pleasure, whether during a solo mission or sharing the experience with partners” to take part in the promotion.

You can reserve a room for the Come As You Are Nooner or find more information on the Hotel Zed website here.