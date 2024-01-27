Destination BC offering $3,000 grants, mentors for best tourism ideas

Photo: TOTA

Tourism entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profit organizations are being encouraged to come up with ideas to create experiences along the Rainforest to Rockies route.

Destination BC, in partnership with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Tourism Innovation Lab and other tourism partners, have created the Rainforest to Rockies “Spark” Mentorships and Grants Program. Those who come up with the best ideas will be matched with a tourism mentor and given a $3,000 grant to take their inspiration to the next level.

The goal of the program is to find, advance and support new tourism ideas that will enhance the road trip experience along the Rainforest to Rockies corridors, which include Thompson Okanagan through Highways 1, 3, 5, and 99, Gold Country, Thompson Valley, Similkameen, South Okanagan, Boundary Country and Shuswap. The hope is travellers will stop and explore a unique tourism experience, stay longer and visit more communities along the way.

Preference will be given to applications that support economic, social and/or environmental sustainability. Ideas that support or advance principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are encouraged.

The deadline to apply is March 1.

More information about the Rainforest to Rockies “Spark” Mentorships and Grants Program can be found here.