Blenz Coffee giving away free cup of coffee to those who keep BC cities running

Photo: Blenz Coffee

If you play a role in keeping our streets clean, our traffic flowing, our children educated or our communities safe, Blenz Coffee will be buying you a coffee next month.

The Vancouver-based company on Wednesday announced plans for its inaugural Heroes for Heroes Day, which will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The event will honour each community’s city workers.

“Blenz Coffee is honoured to introduce Heroes for Heroes Day as a tribute to the dedication and service of our city workers,” Blenz Coffee co-founder and president Geoffrey Hair said in a press release. “It’s more than just a free drink; it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, express gratitude and strengthen our bonds.”

Everyone who makes the community hum, like municipal office workers, garbage collectors, bus drivers, teachers and police officers, is invited to stop it and enjoy a free small hot or iced café latte, Americano, matcha latte, tea, or chocolate.