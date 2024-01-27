Kelowna Chamber of Commerce seeking to honour business leaders under 40

Photo: Kirk Penton The Top 40 Over 40 honourees were feted during an event at Kelowna Yacht Club last September.

The 10th annual Top 40 program is now accepting nominations.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce conducts the program each year and in 2024 will honour those who are under 40 years of age.

The program was created to recognize exceptional individuals in the community who strive for excellence and where your innovative ideas and projects are recognized by your peers.

The Top 40 Under 40 seeks outstanding individuals who have contributed to business success and entrepreneurship, innovation, social advocacy, environmental impact and sustainability, government affairs, legal affairs, arts and cultural achievement, First Nations and Indigenous achievements, science and technology, and medicine.

The deadline to nominate someone is March 1 and can be done so here.